Lee Jeong-mi Elected Justice Party Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Party lawmaker Lee Jeong-mi has been elected as the new leader of the minor opposition progressive party.Lee won over 63 percent of the vote in a runoff held this past week. Former deputy party chair Kim Yun-ki garnered about 37 percent. Neither of them won a majority in the first vote the previous week, which included three other candidates.The 56-year-old labor activist-turned-politician previously served in the party's top job for two years from 2017.In her acceptance speech, Lee said the Justice Party exists to help fight for the socially marginalized and vowed to do her best to revitalize the party.The party has suffered a crisis following disappointing results in the presidential and local elections this year. Floor leader Lee Eun-ju has led an emergency committee that was set up in June shortly after the local elections.