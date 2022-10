Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases are slightly on the rise, registering in the 30-thousands for three days in a row.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday that 37-thousand-321 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 56 from overseas.This is the highest figure for a Saturday in six weeks, up by some 14-thousand from a week ago.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has edged up by 18 to 270.Friday added 31 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-131. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.