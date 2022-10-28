Price of Gasoline Down, Diesel Up This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The price of gasoline edged down while diesel went up at local pumps this week.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas at the pumps nationwide fell a little over two won to one-thousand-663-point-five won per liter in the fourth week of October. Gasoline prices have fallen for the seventh consecutive week.Meanwhile, the price of diesel jumped 17-point-seven won to one-thousand-827-point-three won per liter this week.Oil prices next week are expected to remain steady or decline.Noting a drop in global oil prices for the past two weeks, an official at the Korea Petroleum Association forecast that domestic diesel prices will start to ease or drop from next week or the week after.This week, global prices further fell on concerns of lackluster demand in China.Dubai crude, which South Korea mainly imports, fell a dollar 80 to 90 dollars 80 cents a barrel. Also this week, international gasoline prices slightly fell to an average 91 dollars while diesel lost a dollar 60 cents to 135 dollars 80 cents.