Blackpink Kick-starts World Tour in Dallas, Texas

Written: 2022-10-29 13:32:15Updated: 2022-10-29 14:57:38

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group Blackpink successfully held its first concert in North America as part of its world tour, according to management agency YG Entertainment. 

Performing at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, the quartet sang hits such as "How You Like That," "Pretty Savage" and "Pink Venom."

The venue is a renowned arena that has hosted the biggest pop stars including Lady Gaga, Elton John and Justin Bieber.

Blackpink's world tour is expected to draw some one-point-five million spectators, an unprecedented scale for a K-pop girl group. They will hold 14 concerts in seven North American cities through next month and then head to Europe for another ten concerts in seven cities through December.

The band will return to Asia next year for 14 performances in nine Asian cities from January to May.
