UN Urges N. Korea to Refrain from Nuke Test, Return to Talks

Written: 2022-10-29 13:34:00Updated: 2022-10-29 13:35:50

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has urged North Korea to refrain from a nuclear test and return to the dialogue table.

In a Friday briefing, Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said the United Nations does not hope to see a nuclear test on the Korean Peninsula or anywhere else.

Responding to a question about the North's ballistic missile launches and a possible seventh nuke test, the spokesman said that concern is growing over the situation on the peninsula as nuclear and missile activities continue.

He said it's important for North Korea to resume talks and for all concerned parties to make concerted efforts to achieve the goal of a complete and verifiable denuclearization of the peninsula.

The remark came after Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday as it resumed missile launches after two weeks. Seoul and Washington believe stronger provocations may follow, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch or a nuclear test.
