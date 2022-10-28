Czech PM Hopes for Nuclear Energy Cooperation with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The prime minister of the Czech Republic has expressed his hope to work with South Korea in the areas of e-mobility, hydrogen technology and nuclear energy.According to the South Korean embassy in Prague, Petr Fiala made the remark during talks with Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun as he attended an event on Thursday marking the opening of a new South Korean embassy building in the country.Calling South Korea a good friend and a democratic partner in East Asia, prime minister Fiala said that both countries share the same values and the Czech Republic wishes the Korean people live in lasting peace and stability without fear or threat of confrontation.Earlier in June on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Spain, President Yoon Suk Yeol held summit talks with Fiala as he looked to drum up interest in Korean nuclear plants.The European nation plans to build a pressurized water reactor in the Dukovany region and will begin receiving bid proposals for the project from next month.