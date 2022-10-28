Menu Content

Deadly Stampede of Halloween Crowds in Seoul

Written: 2022-10-30 00:49:15Updated: 2022-10-30 12:07:06

Deadly Stampede of Halloween Crowds in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Fire Agency said late Saturday night that paramedics were performing CPR on dozens of people near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, Yongsan District in Seoul where massive crowds had poured into the streets to celebrate Halloween.

At least 50 people are reported to be receiving CPR as of midnight Sunday after what is presumed to have been a stampede occurred at around 10:20 Saturday night.

The number of deaths and injuries is feared to be rising as authorities have not announced the exact total.

President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency meeting early morning Sunday at the crisis management center of the presidential office also located in Yongsan. Yoon ordered that traffic be regulated in the area to ensure patients are swiftly transported to hospitals.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is on his way back to the capital city, cutting short his four-nation tour of Europe.
