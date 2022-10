Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has convened an emergency meeting at the top office's crisis management center early morning Sunday to handle a deadly crowd crush in the Itaewon area of Seoul the previous evening.The presidential office said that Yoon ordered swift traffic regulations, prioritizing the timely transportation of victims to hospitals.Yoon and his aides at the meeting received briefings from related cabinet ministers.Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is on his way back to the capital city, cutting short his four-nation tour of Europe.