Photo : YONHAP News

The Disaster Safety Management Headquarters of the Seoul Metropolitan Government has been activated to deal with the deadly crowd crush that claimed at least 149 lives in the capital city's Itaewon neighborhood.Shortly after the accident was reported, the city government said early Sunday morning that Vice Mayor Kim Eui-Seung is taking the lead to handle oversight with Mayor Oh Se-hoon out of the country.Cutting short his four-nation tour of Europe to return to Seoul, Oh ordered officials to ensure that a sufficient number of medical workers are mobilized to handle the emergency.At least 149 people are dead and 76 are injured following a crowd crush in the international tourist area of Itaewon late Saturday night.