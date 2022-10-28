Yoon Orders Response Measures on Itaewon Halloween Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has held emergency meetings on the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul and ordered response measures and a thorough investigation into the accident.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said that Yoon presided over emergency response meetings at the government complex in Seoul at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.In the meetings, President Yoon ordered the immediate activation of an emergency headquarters led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to deal with the deadly crowd crush that killed at least 149 people in the capital city's Itaewon district.The president also instructed Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min to launch a thorough investigation into the cause of the crush and swiftly identify the victims.The president ordered Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hong to make every effort for the treatment of those injured.