Leaders of Major Countries Express Condolences over Deadly Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of major countries have expressed condolences over the deadly crowd crush in Seoul that killed at least 151 people.United States President Joe Biden said in a statement on Saturday that he and his wife Jill send their deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul, and they grieve with the people of South Korea and send their best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured.Biden also said that the alliance between the two nations has never been more vibrant or more vital, and the ties between their people are stronger than ever, adding that the United States "stands with South Korea during this tragic time."U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted that the reports out of Seoul are heartbreaking and the United States "stands ready to provide South Korea with any support it needs."British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also tweeted that "all our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet that he extends his heartfelt condolences to the citizens of Seoul and the Korean people over the Itaewon disaster, adding that "France is by your side."