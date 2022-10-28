Foreign Ministry to Immediately Notify Embassies of Foreign Casualties

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry held an emergency meeting on Sunday morning over the deadly crowd crush in Seoul that killed at least 151 people during Halloween festivities the previous night.In the meeting, foreign minister Park Jin reportedly received a briefing about the victims, which included foreigners, and ordered his ministry to immediately notify embassies of the relevant countries and take necessary measures.According to the Foreign Ministry, Park also ordered South Korean diplomatic missions abroad to maintain emergency operation mode.The minister also spoke on the phone with two ministry officials who were sent to the scene right after the accident, ordering them to make their best effort to assist victims.The ministry said that it plans to ensure the swift implementation of necessary follow-up measures for foreign victims and work in close consultation with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.