Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has received more than 14-hundred missing persons reports after the deadly crowd crush in the Itaewon area resultd in the deaths of at least 151 people.A city official told KBS at 9:30 a.m. Sunday that city authorities received one-thousand-401 missing persons reports in relation to the accident. The city is delivering the reports to the police.Missing persons can be reported by phone on 20 different telephone numbers including 02-2199-8660, 8664∼8678, 5165∼5168 and the 120 Dasan call center. In-person reporting is also possible by visiting the Hannam-dong community center in Yongsan District.As of Sunday morning, there were 151 deaths reported after a crowded alley in the Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul experienced a crowd crush.