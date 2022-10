Photo : YONHAP News

As of Sunday evening, at least 26 foreigners have been confirmed dead in a crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul the previous day.The tentative tally marks a sharp rise from two announced at 6:30 a.m., with the overall total number of fatalities also rising to 153.According to the police, 26 of the dead are confirmed as foreigners from 14 countries including, Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.Authorities explained that the number of foreign victims increased because some were included earlier in the tally of Korean victims and then later identified as foreigners.