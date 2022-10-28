Gov't Designates National Mourning Period, Declares Yongsan Special Disaster Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has designated a seven-day period from Sunday as a national mourning period over the deadly crowd crush that killed at least 151 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul on Saturday night.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced the designation on Sunday after an emergency response meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol at 10 a.m.The prime minister said that on the order of President Yoon, the government has decided to pay respect to the victims during the national mourning period from Sunday through Saturday and to set up a joint memorial altar in the city.During the mourning period, all state and government agencies and diplomatic missions abroad will fly flags at half-mast and public officials and civil servants will wear ribbons in honor of the victims.Han said that ministries, central and local governments, and public organizations have decided to postpone non-urgent events and festivals. He added that if those events are unavoidable, the organizations will ensure the events will be held safely, placing a top priority on safety.Prime Minister Han said that the government also designated Yongsan District as a special disaster zone, pledging to provide financial aid and necessary support for the bereaved families of the victims and those injured.