Halloween Events, Crowded Festivities Canceled or Curtailed after Itaewon Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

Provinces, cities and districts across the nation have canceled or downsized Halloween-themed events or other major gatherings following the deadly crowd crush during the Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul on Saturday.Legoland in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province said on Sunday that it has canceled its Halloween party, which had been up and running since mid-October, out of respect for the victims of the Itaewon disaster, with over 150 people dead and another 150 injured.Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province also decided to suspend all its Halloween-related programs, including a parade involving Halloween characters, street performances and fireworks.The city of Busan canceled a K-pop concert slated for Sunday afternoon to prevent a possible accident involving a huge turnout and curtailed the scale of some other regional festivities. The southern port city is reportedly considering postponing or canceling its annual international fireworks festival scheduled for the upcoming Saturday.Events in another Halloween hotspot in Seoul, the Hongdae neighborhood around Hongik University with many clubs and bars, will likely be scaled down. The city's Mapo District Office said on Sunday that it advised businesses in that neighborhood to voluntarily close until Monday.