Foreign Ambassadors Express Condolences over Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign diplomatic envoys and embassies in South Korea have expressed condolences to the victims of the fatal crowd crush in Itaewon on Saturday.U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg tweeted on Sunday that he was “devastated by the tragic loss of life in Itaewon” and shared a message of condolences and consolation for the victims, their families and Korean people.The U.S. embassy in Seoul posted a statement on its website wishing that everyone injured in the Itaewon accident would fully recover, stressing that the U.S. stands with South Korea “during this incredibly difficult time” as allies, partners and friends.The Chinese embassy in South Korea said Ambassador Xing Haiming sent a letter to foreign minister Park Jin on Sunday with a message of condolences to the victims and consolation for their families and those injured.U.K. Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks also made a statement via his Twitter account, expressing condolences to the Korean people and the victims and their families.Many foreign embassies in the country also flew their flags at half-mast to mourn the deceased in the tragic event.Minister Park conveyed gratitude on Twitter for the messages of condolences from the world, saying they gave comfort to Koreans, and said the South Korean government is working hard to provide necessary support and assistance to the bereaved and injured, including foreigners.Twenty-six of the 154 people killed in Itaewon on Saturday night were foreign nationals, including five Iranians, four Chinese, four Russians, two Americans and two Japanese citizens.