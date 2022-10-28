Foreign Ministry to Offer Condolences and Support to Foreign Victims of Itaewon Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will offer support to the 41 foreign citizens hurt or killed in the Itaewon crowd crush and offer condolences to their countries.In a statement on Sunday, the foreign ministry said 26 foreign nationals from a total of 14 countries perished in the accident, including citizens of China, Russia, the U.S. and France, as of 9 p.m.Fifteen other foreigners were injured, six of whom remain at the hospital for treatment, the ministry said, while the other nine were discharged after their treatments were complete.The ministry said it is doing all it can to assist in funeral preparations for the foreign deceased by assigning one ministry official to every victim and supporting the arrivals of the bereaved families.It said foreign minister Park Jin also plans to send a letter of condolence to the heads of every foreign diplomatic post in the nation directly affected by the tragedy.