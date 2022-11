Photo : YONHAP News

Economic indicators of national output, consumption and investment all retreated in September for the first time in two months.Statistics Korea said on Monday that the Index of All Industry Production stood at 117 last month, down by zero-point-six percent from August.It marks the third consecutive month the index headed south, following contractions of zero-point-two percent in July and zero-point-one percent in August.The seasonally-adjusted retail sales index, a barometer of consumption, declined by one-point-eight percent to 120-point-eight only a month after it rebounded from a five-month downward streak.Facility investment also shrank by two-point-four percent from a month earlier.