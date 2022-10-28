PM Han Denounces Derogatory Remarks about Itaewon Crush Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has urged the public to refrain from spreading false information or derogatory remarks against the victims of the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon.Presiding over the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, Han pointed out that hate speech or comments about the dead and injured were making the rounds on the internet or social media along with incendiary or sensational video clips of scenes at the accident.Such behaviors should be absolutely restrained, he said.Noting that it is now the time to implement follow-up measures such as funeral preparations, the prime minister promised the government’s strongest efforts to assist the bereaved families, including those of the victims from outside the capital region or overseas.He also said the government will do its best to improve all relevant institutions and systems to prevent the recurrence of a similar tragedy.