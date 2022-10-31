S. Korea, US Kick off Joint Aerial Drill on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States kicked off a large-scale joint aerial exercise on Monday amid the possibility of North Korea conducting its seventh nuclear test.The South Korean Air Force and the U.S.’ Seventh Air Force will hold the “Vigilant Storm” drill through Friday in South Korean airspace.South Korea has deployed some 140 aircraft, including F-35A stealth jets and F-15K fighter jets, while the U.S. has sent some 100 war planes, including EA-18G electronic warfare aircraft and, for the first time in this exercise’s history, F-35B multi-role combat aircraft.The joint exercise will also include the participation of the U.S. Marine Corps as well as the U.S. Navy and Army, while Australia has sent a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport as it takes part in the drill for the first time.The last time South Korea and the U.S. conducted a joint aerial exercise to this scale was in December 2017.Pyongyang has denounced the drill, blaming Seoul and Washington for raising tensions in the region.