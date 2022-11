Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday visited a memorial altar set up by the government for people who lost their lives in the crowd crush in Itaewon in Seoul's Yongsan District on Saturday.Yoon visited the altar set up at Seoul Plaza together with First Lady Kim Keon-hee and offered flowers and a silent prayer at around 9:30 a.m.The president was accompanied by some 20 aides, including chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and national security chief Kim Sung-han, at the altar, which will be in place for the duration of the national mourning period running through the upcoming Saturday.Yoon plans to focus all affairs on the Itaewon crowd crush on Monday, including holding a meeting with senior secretaries and an expanded weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to discuss follow-up measures.