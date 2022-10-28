Poland Picks US' Westinghouse over KHNP to Build Its 1st Nuclear Power Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

Poland has picked the U.S.’ Westinghouse Electric Company over the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company(KHNP) to build its first nuclear power plant.Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted last Friday that his country has decided to use the U.S. company’s “reliable and safe technology” for its nuclear energy project.U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also announced that Poland has selected the U.S. government and Westinghouse for the first part of its 40 billion-dollar nuclear project.Westinghouse competed with KHNP and France’s EDF to build six pressurized water reactors with a capacity of six to nine gigawatts.In a separate move, KHNP will sign a letter of intent with Poland's state-owned public power company, PGE, and private firm ZEPAK on Monday to replace ZEPAK’s lignite power plant in Patnow, Poland with a nuclear power plant.