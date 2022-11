Photo : YONHAP News

Post-mortem examinations on all 154 people who died in the Itaewon crowd surge on Saturday have been completed as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office says that it handed over the remains of 134 victims to bereaved family members. The 20 remaining victims are either in the process of being identified or having transport arranged for them per the wishes of the bereaved families.The office said it completed the examinations as swiftly as possible, from identifying victims in close cooperation with the police to contacting families.It then pledged to give its best efforts to smoothly complete the process of handing over the remains to families.