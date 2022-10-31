Investigation Begins for Itaewon Crowd Crush that Killed 154, Wounded 149

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The death toll from the horrific crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon area over the weekend stood at 154 as of Monday morning, including 26 foreigners and six underaged students. As the police investigate the cause of the tragic incident, the government has said it would extend up to 15 million won for funeral expenses and cover medical bills through the national health insurance.Choi You Sun reports.Report: As of 6:00 a.m. Monday, 154 people, including 26 foreigners, were dead and another 149 injured in Saturday's crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.Further details were released on Monday, with the education ministry announcing that five high school students and one middle school student from Seoul were among the fatalities, along with three teachers – one each from Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Ulsan.Of those injured, around 30 are reported to be in critical condition, creating the potential for a rise in fatalities.The prosecution has completed the post-mortem examinations of the deceased and begun the process of transferring the bodies to the bereaved families.Kim Sung-ho, the vice interior minister for disaster and safety management, said the government will offer up to 15 million won in funeral expenses and other support by matching the families of victims one-to-one with municipal government officials.Medical expenses for those injured will be covered through the national health insurance, and those in critical condition will also be matched to a government official for state management.Meanwhile, the police and forensic experts began a joint inspection of the site of the tragic incident Monday afternoon.Investigators, who are in the process of analyzing surveillance camera footage from the area and related social media content, plan to determine what caused the crush and what made it difficult for people to get out.The police will also look into whether the municipal governments of Seoul City and Yongsan District had fulfilled their obligations to take necessary safety precautions prior to the expected mass gathering of people for Halloween festivities.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.