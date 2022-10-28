Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Looking into Allegations that Intentional Pushing Caused Itaewon Tragedy

Written: 2022-10-31 15:04:58Updated: 2022-10-31 15:21:24

Police Looking into Allegations that Intentional Pushing Caused Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

The police will look into suspicions that a fatal crowd crunch that killed over 150 people was instigated by intentional pushing by others in the blocked Itaewon alleyway.

Nam Koo-jun, the head of the National Office of Investigation, said on Monday that a headquarters of 475 investigators is in the process of confirming eyewitness accounts and analyzing surveillance camera footage and related social media content.

Over 40 witnesses and injured people have been questioned and some 50 surveillance footage recordings obtained.

The police are also looking into reports that the crowd began to gather after rumors circulated of a famous person being in the area.

Noting that there has not been any confirmation supporting claims of drug use in connection to the incident, Nam pledged to take stern measures against those that defame the deceased, insult their family, or leak anyone's personal information.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >