FM Park Jin Defends Decision to Participate in Japan's Naval Fleet Review

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin has defended the government's decision to take part in Japan's naval fleet review next month as the country seeks to mend ties with its neighbor.Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Monday, Park explained that the decision was made in consideration of North Korea's continuous provocations and the severe security situation around the Korean Peninsula.He said previous governments have participated in the fleet review, noting that the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration arranged for the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force to join the South Korean navy for a friendly event, even with its "Rising Sun" flag hoisted.After a main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker said the government should consider public sentiment about the flag, Park said that it is necessary to examine how the flag’s usage is viewed by the international community, adding that the Japanese government needs to accept history respectfully.Earlier, the government announced that South Korea's navy will be participating in Japan's international fleet review slated to take place on November 6 for the first time since 2015.Japan will be celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of its Maritime Self-Defense Force, which uses the “Rising Sun” flag commonly associated with its colonial past, drawing comparisons to the swastika-emblazoned flag of Nazi Germany.