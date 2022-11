Photo : YONHAP News

The government will draw up a new safety management guideline for occasions where an organizer is not designated for an anticipated large gathering of people.Kim Sung-ho, the vice interior minister for disaster and safety management, said on Monday that his ministry had prepared a guideline for local festivals hosted by municipal governments last year. He added that it was not applied to Itaewon on Saturday.Referring to the fatal Itaewon crowd surge, he explained that the unprecedented nature of the accident at an unofficial gathering without a responsible entity resulted in the lack of similar guidance for unorganized gatherings.The vice minister then pledged to review safety management measures for events without an official organizing entity.