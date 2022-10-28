Sports Korean Series to Suspend Celebratory Events to Mourn Itaewon Tragedy

Professional baseball games will not hold any celebratory events during the first four games of the 2022 Korean Series out of respect for the victims of the Itaewon tragedy.



The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) announced on Monday that the first four games, falling within the national mourning period for the accident, will be held without a first pitch, usually done by a notable figure such as a celebrity, and cheerleaders will not perform.



All SSG Landers and Kiwoom Heroes players and referees will wear commemorative ribbons on their caps with a moment of silence to be held before Game One, slated for Tuesday at the Incheon SSG Landers Field.



The KBO will also hold a meeting with the culture ministry today to discuss safety measures for spectators, while the number of safety officials will be increased during the Korean Series period.