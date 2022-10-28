Defense Ministry to Review Scheduled Drills in Light of Itaewon Disaster Mourning

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry will review its training schedule in consideration of the national mourning period in place to honor the lives lost in the Itaewon disaster.In a briefing on Monday, the ministry's acting spokesperson Moon Hong-sik said planned exercises will be carefully reviewed with concern for the designated period, and any that may not align with the intention will be postponed or canceled.On Monday, South Korean and U.S. forces kicked off a five-day joint exercise involving around 240 aircraft amid intensifying nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.In response to the crowd surge in the Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul that resulted in 154 fatalities and 149 injuries, of which three and five, respectively, were military personnel, the government has declared a national mourning period through November 5.