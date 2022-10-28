Menu Content

Yoon Calls for Establishment of Safety Management System for Unorganized Gatherings

Written: 2022-10-31 19:08:55Updated: 2022-10-31 21:38:11

Yoon Calls for Establishment of Safety Management System for Unorganized Gatherings

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the government to create a safety management system for unorganized gatherings in order to prevent crowd-related accidents.

Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said during a press briefing that the president issued the directive during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday. The extended meeting was attended by other ministers as well, including interior minister Lee Sang-min and health minister Cho Kyoo-hong.

As part of measures to prevent a recurrence of the fatal crowd crush witnessed in Seoul over the weekend, Yoon called for a safety management system that can be applied to mass people gatherings without an official organizing entity. 

The president reportedly underscored that it’s important to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident, disclose the probe results to the public in a transparent manner and produce fundamental measures to prevent a recurrence of similar accidents. 

The spokesperson said that on the order of Yoon, local governments will likely request cooperation from police for safety measures for unorganized gatherings if they decide such measures are necessary. Lee added that police will also likely notify relevant municipalities and take proper safety measures if they expect possible accidents in unorganized events.
