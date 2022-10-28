S. Korea, Poland Sign MOU, LOI on Nuclear Power Plant Project

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Poland have signed an agreement to work together on a project to build nuclear power plants in the European country.South Korea's state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP), Polish private energy group ZE PAK and Polish state-owned public power company PGE signed a letter of intent on Monday in Seoul to that effect.ZE PAK plans to build nuclear power plants in Patnow, central Poland, to replace an existing thermoelectric power plant.The three entities plan to produce a basic plan for the project by the end of this year. They will go through a preliminary feasibility study before signing the final agreement.The trade industry also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Polish ministry of state assets, and agreed to support the project and share related information regularly.Monday's agreements are for a private sector-led project and different from the one signed recently between Poland and the U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Company.