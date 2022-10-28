Gov't Earmarks over 900 Bln Won to Develop Carbon-Neutral Technologies

Photo : KBS News

The government will invest nearly one trillion won to develop carbon-neutral technologies such as bio fuels and eco-friendly hydrogen-based steel making.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Monday that the 935-point-two billion won project passed a preliminary feasibility study.The Ministry of Science and ICT's review committee on national research and development projects approved the project in a session on the same day.With the approval, the government will provide support for research and development of key technologies to reduce carbon emissions in four major areas until 2030.More than 200 billion won will be earmarked for steel, while 185-point-eight billion won will go to petrochemicals, 282-point-six billion won to cement and 257-point-one billion won to semiconductors and displays.