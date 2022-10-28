Parliamentary Audit of Presidential Office Delayed by a Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has decided to postpone a parliamentary audit of the presidential office by about a week.Rep. Song Eon-seog of the ruling People Power Party and Rep. Jin Sung-joon of the main opposition Democratic Party agreed on the delay on Monday.The rival parties appeared to have made the decision in consideration of the fact that the presidential office is leading efforts to deal with the aftermath of Halloween revelry that turned fatal when a crowd became crushed in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood over the weekend.The parliamentary audit of the top office by the House Steering Committee was originally set for Thursday. It has been rescheduled to next Tuesday.Meanwhile, the parliamentary audit of the National Assembly Secretariat and the National Human Rights Commission of Korea set for Tuesday will proceed as scheduled.