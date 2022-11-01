Itaewon Crush Death Toll Rises to 156

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the crowd crush in Itaewon late Saturday night has risen by one to 156.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, a woman in her 20s who sustained critical injuries in the surge died at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday as her condition worsened.Her death came after another woman in her 20s died while receiving treatment on Monday to become the 155th victim of the tragic accident.As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the number of people injured in the accident stood at 151, with 29 in critical condition, bringing the total number of casualties to 307.Among the dead, 101 victims are women and 55 are men, with those in their 20s accounting for the largest portion at 104, followed by those in their 30s at 31 and 12 teenagers.The number of foreigners killed in the accident remained at 26 from 14 countries, including Iran, China, Russia, the U.S., Japan, Australia and France.