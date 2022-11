Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of two-point-nine occurred in Goesan County in North Chungcheong Province on Tuesday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the earthquake was reported at 2:27 a.m. about eleven kilometers northeast of Goesan County.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 14 kilometers.Fire authorities from North Chungcheong Province received about 50 reports from local residents in the nearby areas who felt a tremor.The latest quake is considered an aftershock of a four-point-one magnitude quake that hit the same area on Saturday. Including the latest tremor, a total of 21 aftershocks have occurred since Saturday's earthquake.Tuesday’s tremor is the 62nd quake with a magnitude of two or higher to strike the Korean Peninsula this year.