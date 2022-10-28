Iran Criticizes S. Korea for 'Poor Management' of Fatal Itaewon Crowds

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran has criticized South Korea for what it characterized as poor management of the situation during the deadly crowd crush that killed 155 people in Seoul's Itaewon area over the weekend.Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday during a press briefing that unfortunately five Iranians were killed in the tragic accident.Kanaani said that if the South Korean government had known how to manage the situation, it should have implemented such measures to manage the Halloween gathering.Expressing hope that South Korea will deal with the situation properly and take measures to respond to injuries and other issues with systematic plans, he added that Iran conveyed its condolences to South Korea over the accident.Kanaani also criticized Seoul’s concerns over Iranian crackdowns on protests against compulsory hijabs, saying that South Korea’s position was taken under pressure from the U.S. and Western countries and its positions on internal Iranian issues are “unconstructive and irresponsible.”