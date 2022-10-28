N. Korea Warns of 'More Powerful Measures' over US-S. Korea Air Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has warned that it could consider "more powerful follow-up measures" in response to continued “military provocations” by the United States following the commencement of a joint air exercise between the U.S. and South Korea.A spokesperson from the North's foreign ministry issued the warning in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday regarding the start of the Vigilant Storm drill by the allies’ air forces.The spokesperson said that North Korea is ready to take all measures necessary to defend its sovereignty, its people's security and its territorial integrity from outside military threats.The spokesperson warned that the U.S. could face a situation that does not correspond to its security interests if it does not immediately halt the war rehearsal, and will have to bear full responsibility for any consequences.The statement criticized the U.S. and South Korea for kicking off the Vigilant Storm air drills just a few days after the South completed its annual Hoguk field exercises, calling the drills "ceaseless and reckless" military provocations.