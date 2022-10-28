Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 50,000

Written: 2022-11-01 10:05:14Updated: 2022-11-01 10:25:48

New COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 50,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases jumped by some 40-thousand from a day ago to surpass 50-thousand on Tuesday amid growing concerns about another wave of the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 58-thousand-379 cases were newly compiled on Monday, including 68 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to around 25 million-615-thousand.

The daily tally more than tripled from Monday, when the figure was much lower due to fewer tests administered over the weekend.

The tally rose by some 14-thousand from a week ago and about 25-thousand from two weeks ago, indicating a clear uptick in infections. It was the largest in eight weeks for Tuesday tallies since some 100-thousand cases on September 6.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients remained unchanged at 288.

Monday reported 33 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-209 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >