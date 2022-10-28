New COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 50,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases jumped by some 40-thousand from a day ago to surpass 50-thousand on Tuesday amid growing concerns about another wave of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 58-thousand-379 cases were newly compiled on Monday, including 68 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to around 25 million-615-thousand.The daily tally more than tripled from Monday, when the figure was much lower due to fewer tests administered over the weekend.The tally rose by some 14-thousand from a week ago and about 25-thousand from two weeks ago, indicating a clear uptick in infections. It was the largest in eight weeks for Tuesday tallies since some 100-thousand cases on September 6.The number of seriously or critically ill patients remained unchanged at 288.Monday reported 33 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-209 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.