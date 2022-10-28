Menu Content

Written: 2022-11-01 10:14:00Updated: 2022-11-01 13:47:59

PM: Gov’t to Provide Counseling, Psychological Treatment to All Affected by Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says the government will provide counseling and psychological treatment for the bereaved families of those killed in the Itaewon crowd crush, those who were injured in the incident and ordinary citizens.

In a government meeting on the accident on Tuesday, Han said the support will be actively provided through the Seoul Mental Health Welfare Center and the National Center for Disaster and Trauma.

He said that in addition to those who lost loved ones, people at the scene as well as the general populace have suffered psychological shock from the latest tragedy.

Based on the findings of a police probe into the cause of the crush, Han said, the government will devise measures guaranteeing safety at mass gatherings without an official organizer, as was the case with the Halloween festivities in Itaewon over the weekend.

Noting that six students were among the victims, the prime minister said the government will also seek ways to strengthen safety education, including safety rules for crowded venues.
