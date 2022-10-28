PPP to Seek Revisions to Law on Safety Management for Events without Organizer

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will seek revisions to the nation’s disaster management law in order to tighten safety management rules for events without a designated organizer.The PPP’s chief policymaker, Sung Il-jong, said in a meeting of the party’s floor leadership at the National Assembly on Tuesday that the party and the government are jointly reviewing every aspect of safety conditions as part of comprehensive efforts to make the public feel safe.The ruling camp plans to begin discussions on ways to enhance the nation’s law on managing disasters after Saturday when the national mourning period for the latest incident ends.Sung said the pending task at hand is to determine the exact cause of the crowd surge, stressing the need to swiftly mobilize all administrative capacities for the effort.The party’s move coincides with President Yoon Suk Yeol’s orders the previous day to draw up a new safety management guideline for an anticipated large gathering of people without an official organizer.