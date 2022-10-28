Traditional Korean Mask Dance Likely to be Listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's traditional Korean mask dance is likely to be inscribed on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.UNESCO revealed on its website on Tuesday that “Talchum, Mask Dance Drama in the Republic of Korea" was recommended for inscription on the list during a subpanel meeting of its Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.The committee, responsible for examining requests submitted by countries for the inscription of intangible heritage on the UNESCO list, will reach a final decision during its 17th session set to be held in Morocco from November 28 to December 3.South Korea currently has 21 cultural assets inscribed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, including the Korean folk music genre “pansori,” the traditional wrestling form “ssireum” and the folk song “Arirang.”