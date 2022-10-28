Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Traditional Korean Mask Dance Likely to be Listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

Written: 2022-11-01 10:56:03Updated: 2022-11-01 13:57:49

Traditional Korean Mask Dance Likely to be Listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's traditional Korean mask dance is likely to be inscribed on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

UNESCO revealed on its website on Tuesday that “Talchum, Mask Dance Drama in the Republic of Korea" was recommended for inscription on the list during a subpanel meeting of its Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The committee, responsible for examining requests submitted by countries for the inscription of intangible heritage on the UNESCO list, will reach a final decision during its 17th session set to be held in Morocco from November 28 to December 3.

South Korea currently has 21 cultural assets inscribed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, including the Korean folk music genre “pansori,” the traditional wrestling form “ssireum” and the folk song “Arirang.”
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >