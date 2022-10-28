Nat'l Geographic Picks Busan as One of the Best Travel Destinations for 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

National Geographic magazine has picked Busan as one of the “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023.”The U.S. monthly revealed the list on its website on Monday, dividing the destinations into five categories – “Community,” “Nature,” “Culture,” “Family,” and “Adventure.”Described as South Korea’s second largest city, largest seaport and a vibrant cultural hub where “you can keep riding the K-pop wave,” Busan was one of five locations in the “Culture” as a place to immerse oneself in history and heritage.It noted that the city has been hosting the Busan International Film Festival for nearly three decades, calling it “one of Asia’s most prestigious annual film festivals” and noting that this year’s iteration drew three-point-four million people.The magazine added that “Busan is celebrated for its artisan brewers of both beans and hops” while recommending a stroll through Citizens Park, “a redeveloped former U.S. military base.”The monthly further noted that “Busan is also home to the Nakdong River Estuary” which “shelters the whooper swan and other endangered waterfowl.”