US Marines' F-35B Stealth Fighters Arrive for Allies' Air Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Marines' latest stealth fighters landed on the Korean Peninsula for the first time with the resumption of large-scale joint air drills after five years.According to U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) on Tuesday, four F-35B stealth fighters from the U.S. Marine Corps air station in Iwakuni, Japan arrived at the U.S. air base in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province for the joint South Korea-U.S. “Vigilant Storm” aerial exercise running through Friday.In addition to the stealth fighters, which can scramble from various locations during an emergency thanks to its vertical takeoff and landing capability, the U.S. will dispatch some 100 assets.The South Korean Air Force is expected to deploy some 140 planes, including F-35A stealth fighters as well as F-15K and KF-16 jets, while the Australian Air Force will also participate with a KC-30A multi-role tanker transport.The allies have planned a record of more than one-thousand-600 sorties during the training, in an apparent bid to send a strong warning to North Korea, which is widely speculated to have completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test.