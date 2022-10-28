Gov't to Inspect Regional Festival Safety, Put Forth Guideline for Events without Organizers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will conduct a combined safety inspection of regional festivals nationwide starting Thursday in the wake of the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon over the weekend.Kim Sung-ho, the vice interior minister for disaster and safety management, held a briefing on Tuesday to release updated information on casualties from the disaster and follow-up measures.In addition to the festival inspection, the government will put forth a safety management guideline for public events without official organizers.At an earlier meeting with officials, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pledged to offer psychological counseling and treatment for those affected by the tragedy and the general public through the National Center for Disaster and Trauma.The government will also provide such services at schools impacted by the tragedy and reinforce safety training for students with an emphasis on crowd safety.