Politics

UN General Assembly Panel Endorses Resolution Condemning N. Korea's Nuclear Tests

Written: 2022-11-01 13:46:36Updated: 2022-11-01 14:25:49

UN General Assembly Panel Endorses Resolution Condemning N. Korea's Nuclear Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

An overwhelming majority of countries in the United Nations endorsed a resolution condemning North Korea’s six previous nuclear tests amid growing speculation that the regime may conduct a seventh.

According to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, the UN General Assembly's First Committee on disarmament and international security passed a draft resolution on the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty by a record 179 votes last week.

The draft, opposing all types of nuclear weapons test, was supported by both China and Russia, with only North Korea voting against it.

A separate vote was held on the retention of a paragraph asking the Assembly to condemn the North's six nuclear tests to date and urging the regime to abandon its nuclear weapons program, with 160 countries voting in favor.

On Monday, the committee also approved a resolution calling on Pyongyang to scrap its development of nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction.
