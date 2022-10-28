Yoon Calls for Thorough Public Safety Measures for All Types of Events

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for thorough measures to guarantee safety at mass gatherings both with and without official organizers.At Tuesday's Cabinet meeting following the deadly Itaewon crowd crush over the weekend, Yoon said the tragedy has underlined the importance of crowd management.The president stressed the need for systematic research and development in crowd management through the use of drones and cutting-edge digital capabilities.He also announced plans to convene a meeting of Cabinet members and experts to check up on the nation's safety management system, saying related guidelines should extend to sporting and cultural events.With a recent spate of accidents leading to concerns about insufficient safety protocols, the president called for a thorough inspection of existing prevention and response systems.