PPP Says Minister's Remark Inappropriate, DP Takes Aim at Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) criticized interior minister Lee Sang-min’s remarks about the role of safety personnel during the Itaewon disaster while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leveled accusations at the government for its response to the tragedy.PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young on Tuesday described as “inappropriate” interior minister Lee Sang-min’s comment that the severity of the Itaewon crush on Saturday was not related to the number of police and emergency personnel on site.Joo said there should be no political strife during the national mourning period, after which discussions on culpability and the cause of the disaster will take place, while promising to seek legal revisions enhancing safety at mass gatherings without organizers.The DP took aim at President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying that his emphasis on the absence of an event host is merely a way to sidestep responsibility, noting that the Disaster and Safety Management Act enumerates the state's duty to protect citizens from disasters and accidents.The minor opposition Justice Party has also called the government's attitude “irresponsible.”Meanwhile the DP has responded positively to the PPP's proposal on the establishment of a parliamentary task force on the Itaewon crush, saying it is willing to cooperate at any time.