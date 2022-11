Photo : YONHAP News

The use of disposable goods will be further restricted as plastic bags will officially be prohibited in convenience stores from November 24.The environment ministry made the announcement Tuesday, explaining that a one-year grace period will be implemented for this and other new measures to minimize confusion and inconvenience.The plastic bag ban will expand from huge retail chains and supermarkets larger than 165 square meters to convenience stores, supermarkets and bakeries measuring over 33 square meters, while paper cups and plastic straws will disappear from restaurants.Violators face fines of up to three million won, but the penalty will not be imposed during the year-long grace period, which critics blast as yet another policy retreat.