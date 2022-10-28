S. Korea Expresses Regret over N. Korea's Threat of Additional Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has expressed strong regret after Pyongyang ratcheted up its harsh rhetoric against the ongoing South Korea-U.S. joint air force exercise that kicked off on Monday.In a regular media briefing on Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk responded to the North’s warning that it could consider "more powerful follow-up measures” over the Vigilant Storm drillsLim said the government will maintain a firm joint defense posture with the U.S. and make a strong and unified response to any North Korean provocation in coordination with the international community.In defense of the ongoing air drills, the South Korean official said annual exercises between South Korea and the U.S. are implemented to help the South Korean public lead safe day-to-day lives, describing them as “defensive” by nature.Lim refuted Pyongyang’s accusations that South Korea and the U.S. are responsible for heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, saying the international community knows who is posing a threat with its nuclear weapons and missiles and who is violating UN Security Council resolutions.He then urged the North to immediately stop its provocations, positively respond to Seoul’s “bold initiative” and swiftly return to denuclearization talks.